Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stake Held by Global Thematic Partners Llc; Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) Market Value Declined While Luxor Capital Group LP Decreased Stake by $10.99 Million

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 17,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 63,208 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17 million, up from 45,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206.25. About 521,386 shares traded or 26.00% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 523,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.98M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 768,765 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 300,000 shares to 590,000 shares, valued at $28.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 413,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Golar LNG: Interesting Results, Possible Spin-Off, Great Potential – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ZIXI, GLNG, BAC – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Buying Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo News” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for UPS Stock This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Dividend Investors Getting More Than They Bargained For With Golar LNG Limited’s (NASDAQ:GLNG) Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.