Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stake Has Upped by Genesis Asset Managers Llp; Nokia Corp. (NOK) Holder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Stake by $374,000 as Stock Rose

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nokia Corp. (NOK) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 74,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 273,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 198,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 20.19 million shares traded or 5.08% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 10/04/2018 – Google Is Said in Talks to Buy Nokia’s Airborne Broadband System; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Misses 1Q Earnings Forecasts — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA DEAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN LATE 2Q ’18; 09/05/2018 – China’s ZTE says main business operations cease due to U.S. ban; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Still Sees Opportunities in Licensing to Drive CAGR of 10% For Recurring Net Sales Over 3 Yrs Ending 2020; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Networks Market Conditions Improving and 5G Accelerating Further, With Strong Momentum By Yr End; 06/03/2018 – Nokia Appoints Sanjay Goel President of Global Services; 15/05/2018 – Nokia Appoints Sri Reddy as Co-President of IP/Optical Networks; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia Buys IoT Analytics Provider to Critical Infrastructure Entities; 13/03/2018 – Solidium: Following Nokia Share Buys, Nokia Corresponds to 11% of Solidium’s Equity Investments, Totalling EUR8.4B

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 86,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 672,580 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.96M, up from 585,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $212.65. About 627,594 shares traded or 96.57% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 215,046 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $19.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 175,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.48M shares, and cut its stake in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB).

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp finalized the reorganization of its subsidiaries in Peru – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s Declaration of Special Dividends – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credicorp Ltd. announces the appointment of new Investor Relations Officer (IRO) – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Credicorp Ltd.: KREALO, a subsidiary of Credicorp, starts its investments in digital businesses in Chile – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $115.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 7,425 shares to 13,650 shares, valued at $645,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.