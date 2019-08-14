Credicorp LTD (BAP) Shareholder Driehaus Capital Management Upped Holding by $11.81 Million; Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Market Valuation Were Volatile While Canyon Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $69.95 Million

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 699.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 6.99M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 7.99 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.27M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Rowan Cos Plc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDC); 02/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Shell for the Rowan Viking; 09/05/2018 – MOVES-Rowan Dartington makes two senior appointments; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – WILL RECONVENE 2018 AGM ON MAY 25; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss $112.3M; 03/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 15/05/2018 – Luminus Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Rowan Cos; 15/03/2018 ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $13; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ROWAN VIKING AWARDED 5-WELL PROGRAM BY SHELL UK LIMITED FOR PLUGGING & ABANDONMENT WORK ON GOLDENEYE PLATFORM IN CENTRAL NORTH SEA

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 47.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 49,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The hedge fund held 153,937 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.94M, up from 104,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $204.9. About 67,768 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.08M shares to 13.08M shares, valued at $335.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Invt Ltd (Prn) by 30.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Fgl Hldgs.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,910 are held by Renaissance Gru. Stifel Financial Corp has 66,143 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). State Street stated it has 4.73 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 167,584 shares. Fmr Ltd Co has 0% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 2.01M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications holds 0% or 262,312 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 73,838 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 1.49M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 22,230 shares. California-based Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Van Eck holds 0.08% or 1.43M shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 173,104 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 263,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,426 shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novanta Inc by 3,700 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 28,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,461 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.