Credicorp LTD (BAP) Share Price Declined While Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Decreased Its Stake; Salient Capital Advisors Stake in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Raised as Stock Declined

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 8,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 442,456 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.17M, down from 451,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $205.68. About 80,941 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 1118.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 953,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.96 million, up from 85,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 565,849 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Fin (NYSE:SYF) by 17,211 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $74.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) by 7,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 439,729 shares to 309,766 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enviva Partners Lp by 19,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,732 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).