Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Reaches $214.84 Formed H&S; Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Covered By 1 Bulls

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) formed H&S with $204.10 target or 5.00% below today’s $214.84 share price. Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) has $17.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $214.84. About 270,537 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $924.63 million. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 1.61M shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES THROUGH A TAX-FREE SPIN-OFF TO SHAREHOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $5.4 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – FEDERAL-MOGUL IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO CREATE INDEPENDENT COS. W/ PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Places Tenneco’s Ratings on Negative Watch; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES INTO 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANIES; 10/04/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Biz: BREAKING: Tenneco to acquire Federal-Mogul in $5.4 billion deal; 18/05/2018 – TENNECO NAMES JASON HOLLAR CFO; 10/04/2018 – Icahn to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 bln; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco to Also Separate the Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies Through a Tax-Free Spin-Off to Hldrs