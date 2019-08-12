Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Reaches $205.67 1 Year Low; Premier Asset Managment Decreased Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding

The stock of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) hit a new 52-week low and has $189.22 target or 8.00% below today’s $205.67 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $16.40B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $189.22 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.31B less. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $205.67. About 163,542 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 54.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 37,585 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Premier Asset Managment Llc holds 31,000 shares with $7.53M value, down from 68,585 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $20.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $216.2. About 194,213 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.40 billion. It operates through four divisions: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. It has a 17.88 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 200.19 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 47,032 shares to 47,955 valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 3,229 shares and now owns 116,605 shares. Square Inc was raised too.

