Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Reaches $202.20 1 Year Low; American River Bankshares Has 1.11 Sentiment

American River Bankshares (AMRB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 10 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 9 sold and reduced their equity positions in American River Bankshares. The active investment managers in our database now own: 2.74 million shares, up from 2.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding American River Bankshares in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

The stock of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) hit a new 52-week low and has $192.09 target or 5.00% below today’s $202.20 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $16.13B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $192.09 price target is reached, the company will be worth $806.40 million less. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $202.2. About 367,643 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR

Among 2 analysts covering Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Credicorp has $25000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $250’s average target is 23.64% above currents $202.2 stock price. Credicorp had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, August 13. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of BAP in report on Tuesday, August 13 to “Overweight” rating.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.13 billion. It operates through four divisions: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. It has a 17.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

Analysts await American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. AMRB’s profit will be $1.48M for 13.30 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by American River Bankshares for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding firm for American River Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to small to mid-sized businesses in California. The company has market cap of $78.52 million. The firm accepts checking and savings deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 16.63 P/E ratio. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial, secured real estate, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

The stock increased 2.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 1,034 shares traded. American River Bankshares (AMRB) has declined 15.22% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRB News: 03/05/2018 Dan McGregor Named Chief Credit Officer at American River Bank

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in American River Bankshares for 320,222 shares. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owns 687,702 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.5% invested in the company for 503,786 shares. The New York-based Firefly Value Partners Lp has invested 0.43% in the stock. White Pine Capital Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,300 shares.