Credicorp LTD (BAP) Position Upped by Genesis Asset Managers Llp; Howland Capital Management Trimmed Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Position by $556,764 as Valuation Declined

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 86,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 672,580 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.96 million, up from 585,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $214.2. About 226,689 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 10,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 50,141 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, down from 60,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.30 million shares traded or 82.63% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CLB shares while 81 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 42.56 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Llc has 4,091 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 59,035 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Lazard Asset Ltd Com reported 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Victory Mgmt has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Profund Advsr Limited Co owns 7,793 shares. Forte Capital Limited Liability Co Adv accumulated 16,631 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama reported 57,692 shares. Massachusetts-based Howland Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Us Bancorporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 16,138 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.01% or 8,215 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 140,044 shares. Tower Cap (Trc) stated it has 0.08% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Raymond James Assocs holds 0.01% or 127,310 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in September – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “VMWare (VMW) Just â€œStruck Oilâ€ â€“ Hereâ€™s How to Invest – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Core Laboratories: The Valuation Is Untenable – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Core Laboratories N.V.’s (NYSE:CLB) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 23.44% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $21.74M for 25.52 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 8,011 shares to 483,270 shares, valued at $25.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 15,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).