Credicorp LTD (BAP) Position Maintained by Driehaus Capital Management Llc; Whittier Trust Co Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Declined

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 11,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 15,815 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 27,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 5.24 million shares traded or 39.52% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 47.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 49,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The hedge fund held 153,937 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.94M, up from 104,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $201.33. About 229,365 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 1,758 shares to 45,017 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO).

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guardant Health Inc by 54,209 shares to 35,788 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 30,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,285 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).