Credicorp LTD (BAP) Position Held by Harding Loevner Lp; Visa (V) Stock Rose While Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Increased by $6.17 Million Its Position

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 35,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 978,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.90M, up from 943,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 17,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $249.15 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $207.65. About 282,663 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget Visa: Mastercard Is a Better Growth Stock – Motley Fool” published on October 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why MoneyGram International Is Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Visa (V) and Revolut announced new agreement – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $26.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 6,911 shares to 269,551 shares, valued at $15.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 345,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,510 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robecosam Ag holds 0.14% or 19,780 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management has 17,927 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 112,009 shares. Tt Intll invested in 0.61% or 47,107 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 61,290 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). National Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0.61% or 23.27 million shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.45% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Evergreen Capital Mgmt owns 8,588 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Hartford owns 213,899 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Hm Payson Co holds 1.44% or 231,233 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Comml Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 160,981 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 1.33% or 25,937 shares in its portfolio. Crestwood Grp Lc has invested 2.74% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Beaumont Fincl Partners Ltd Llc invested in 2.04% or 113,831 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.