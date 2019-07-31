Credicorp LTD (BAP) Position Has Raised by Driehaus Capital Management Llc; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Holding in Aon Plc (AON) Trimmed by $42.07 Million

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 47.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 49,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 153,937 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.94M, up from 104,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $217.99. About 370,830 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 247,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.97M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, down from 6.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $189.25. About 639,642 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 19,688 shares to 269,646 shares, valued at $9.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 52,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,886 shares, and cut its stake in W/I.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 32.86 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.