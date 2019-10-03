Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holding Has Lifted by Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd; As Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Stock Price Declined, Meritage Portfolio Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.03 Million

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 638.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 8,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, up from 1,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.9. About 107,256 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 46.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 23,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 26,707 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, down from 50,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $84.01. About 625,190 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.69M for 7.50 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. Shares for $498,873 were bought by Patel Bhavesh V..

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $981.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2,373 shares to 141,346 shares, valued at $18.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 78,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 11,481 shares to 1,704 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 245,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,396 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).