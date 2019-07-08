Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holder Thomas White International LTD Lowered Its Position as Shares Declined; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $724,680

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 99.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 34,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 34,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $238.37. About 434,314 shares traded or 15.99% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 8,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 485,739 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.88M, down from 493,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 1.59M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20,931 shares to 21,991 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72 million for 29.15 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Adr (NYSE:SHG) by 21,310 shares to 86,758 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reckitt Benckiser Plc Adr (RBGLY) by 19,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc Adr (NYSE:KB).

