Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holder Redwood Investments Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increased Its Fluor (FLR) Stake by $408,507 as Stock Price Declined

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 62.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 9,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 5,756 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 15,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 540,861 shares traded or 45.40% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 105.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 12,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 24,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $812,000, up from 11,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 3.33M shares traded or 32.03% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Finance Service Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Sg Americas Secs Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Aviva Public Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 59,464 shares. Parkside Finance Retail Bank And Trust owns 20 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 107,000 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 1.68 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 946 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 12.94 million shares. 509,041 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 123,672 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement System, a Utah-based fund reported 26,442 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 102,400 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V) by 3,100 shares to 143,384 shares, valued at $24.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,947 shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $4.24 earnings per share, up 10.13% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.85 per share. BAP’s profit will be $334.87M for 12.34 P/E if the $4.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.91% EPS growth.

