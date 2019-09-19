Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holder Harding Loevner LP Has Boosted Position; Howland Capital Management Increases Position in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM)

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 23.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 42,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 218,948 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.22 million, up from 176,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.1. About 782,759 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 17,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $249.15M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $211.93. About 156,976 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5,275 shares to 67,622 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 45,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,226 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telecom Argentina S A (NYSE:TEO) by 144,063 shares to 121,765 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 74,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 960,660 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

