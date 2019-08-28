Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holder Bailard Has Lowered Its Stake; International Speedway (ISCA) Stock Rose While Paradice Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.25 Million

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 4,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The hedge fund held 1,937 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, down from 6,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $201.83. About 142,546 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 28,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.42 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 32,033 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2018 IS AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAID IN 2017; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Adj EPS $1.90-Adj EPS $2.10; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Rev $148.9M; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY REPORTS AN BOOST IN ANNUAL DIV; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avanos Med Inc by 197,906 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $72.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Klx Energy Servics Holdngs I by 36,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID).

Analysts await International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ISCA’s profit will be $14.76M for 33.15 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by International Speedway Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,961 shares to 116,930 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 314,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valore (NYSE:AVAL).