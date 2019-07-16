Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)’s Financial Results Comparing With NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.81 N/A -3.25 0.00 NIC Inc. 16 3.28 N/A 0.87 18.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Creative Realities Inc. and NIC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Creative Realities Inc. and NIC Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -241.1% -50.5% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.27 beta means Creative Realities Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. NIC Inc.’s 1 beta is the reason why it is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Creative Realities Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival NIC Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. NIC Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Creative Realities Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Creative Realities Inc. and NIC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.6% and 90.8%. 6.9% are Creative Realities Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, NIC Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Creative Realities Inc. 16.39% 30.62% -2.81% -47.74% -65.8% 21.49% NIC Inc. 0.49% -3.29% -5.24% 19.12% 5.79% 31.81%

For the past year Creative Realities Inc. was less bullish than NIC Inc.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats Creative Realities Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.