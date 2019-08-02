Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

This is a contrast between Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.79 N/A -2.42 0.00 ePlus inc. 82 0.73 N/A 4.66 16.29

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Creative Realities Inc. and ePlus inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Creative Realities Inc. and ePlus inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5% ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.25 shows that Creative Realities Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ePlus inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

Creative Realities Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ePlus inc. are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. ePlus inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Creative Realities Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Creative Realities Inc. and ePlus inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.5% and 93.1%. About 1% of Creative Realities Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of ePlus inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year Creative Realities Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ePlus inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Creative Realities Inc.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.