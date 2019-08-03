Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.79 N/A -2.42 0.00 Cision Ltd. 12 2.01 N/A -0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Creative Realities Inc. and Cision Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Creative Realities Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.25. Cision Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Creative Realities Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Cision Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Cision Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Creative Realities Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.5% of Creative Realities Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.4% of Cision Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Creative Realities Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cision Ltd. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year Creative Realities Inc. has 0.88% stronger performance while Cision Ltd. has -11.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cision Ltd. beats Creative Realities Inc.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.