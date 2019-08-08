Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)’s Financial Results Comparing With 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

We are comparing Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.81 N/A -2.42 0.00 2U Inc. 52 1.95 N/A -0.79 0.00

Demonstrates Creative Realities Inc. and 2U Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Creative Realities Inc. and 2U Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Volatility and Risk

Creative Realities Inc. has a 1.25 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. 2U Inc.’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

Creative Realities Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, 2U Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. 2U Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Creative Realities Inc. and 2U Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 2U Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

2U Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $70.78 consensus target price and a 389.15% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.5% of Creative Realities Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of 2U Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Creative Realities Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of 2U Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year Creative Realities Inc. has 0.88% stronger performance while 2U Inc. has -74.26% weaker performance.

Summary

2U Inc. beats Creative Realities Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.