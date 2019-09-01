Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) Touches $1.95 Low on Sep, 1; HMS Holdings (HMSY)’s Sentiment Is 1.54

HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 139 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 90 cut down and sold equity positions in HMS Holdings Corp. The funds in our database now have: 80.06 million shares, up from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding HMS Holdings Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 65 Increased: 99 New Position: 40.

The stock of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) reached all time low today, Sep, 1 and still has $1.85 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.95 share price. This indicates more downside for the $15.22M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.85 PT is reached, the company will be worth $760,950 less. The stock decreased 4.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 35,072 shares traded or 169.89% up from the average. Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) has declined 67.38% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.38% the S&P500.

American Capital Management Inc holds 3.04% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. for 2.22 million shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 898,265 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has 1.99% invested in the company for 2.12 million shares. The Oregon-based Tygh Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.81% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 133,142 shares.

More notable recent HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HMS Holdings (HMSY) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is HMS Holdings (HMSY) Up 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in HMS Holdings (HMSY) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HMS Holdings (HMSY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 349,498 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $141.4M, EST. $130.3M; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU PLANS SALE UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL INTL. GROUP; 20/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO DELIVER COMPRESSOR EQUIPMENT WORTH RUB 1.9 BLN FOR A GAS PRODUCTION AND TREATMENT FACILITY IN RUSSIA; 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Rev $141.4M; 25/04/2018 – HMS PUT UNDER REVIEW AT VTB CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflo; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS COMPANY’S LONG-TERM DIVIDENDS POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED – HMS TARGETS TO PAY OUT TOTAL DIVIDENDS IN REGION OF 50 PERCENT

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.19 billion. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. It has a 32.02 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services also enable clients to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $15.22 million. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web media that enables its clients to engage with their consumers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions.