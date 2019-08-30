Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) Touches $1.95 Low on Aug, 30; 1 Analysts Covering Wajax (TSE:WJX)

The stock of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) reached all time low today, Aug, 30 and still has $1.85 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.95 share price. This indicates more downside for the $19.00M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.85 PT is reached, the company will be worth $949,900 less. The stock decreased 4.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 35,072 shares traded or 178.70% up from the average. Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) has declined 67.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.38% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wajax Corporation has $24 highest and $17 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 25.32% above currents $15.76 stock price. Wajax Corporation had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX) earned “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Monday, March 25. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. See Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $21 Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Maintain

Wajax Corporation engages in the sale, rental, and after-sale parts and service support of mobile equipment, power systems, and industrial components. The company has market cap of $313.24 million. The firm operates through Equipment, Power Systems, and Industrial Components divisions. It has a 9.1 P/E ratio. The Equipment segment distributes, modifies, and services equipment, such as excavators, articulated dump trucks, lift trucks, mining trucks and shovels, forest harvesting equipment, utility equipment, loader backhoes, container handlers, cranes, skid steer loaders, and wheel loaders.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 15,198 shares traded. Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Wajax Corporation’s (TSE:WJX) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “How Many Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Such Is Life: How Wajax (TSE:WJX) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 57% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $19.00 million. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web media that enables its clients to engage with their consumers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions.