Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) Touches $1.45 Low on Oct, 3; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)

Among 3 analysts covering Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Molson Coors Brewing has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is -1.70% below currents $56.63 stock price. Molson Coors Brewing had 6 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bryan Garnier & Cie downgraded the shares of TAP in report on Thursday, August 1 to “Sell” rating. See Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/09/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $66.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/08/2019 Broker: Bryan Garnier & Cie Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell New Target: $51.0000 Downgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform New Target: $50.0000 Initiates Coverage On

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

The stock of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) reached all time low today, Oct, 3 and still has $1.32 target or 9.00% below today’s $1.45 share price. This indicates more downside for the $14.13 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.32 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.27 million less. The stock decreased 14.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1.45. About 5,488 shares traded. Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) has declined 67.38% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.38% the S&P500.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.27 billion. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, MickeyÂ’s, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, MilwaukeeÂ’s Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the HenryÂ’s Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands. It has a 13.71 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various brands, including Molson Canadian, Belgian Moon, Carling, Carling Black Label, Creemore Springs, the Granville Island, Mad Jack, the Miller, Molson Canadian 67, Molson Canadian Cider, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Old Style Pilsner, and the Rickard's family of brands.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 684,372 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold Molson Coors Brewing Company shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Investments Llc owns 263 shares. 45,374 are held by Gotham Asset Management. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 39,961 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 4,506 shares. Argi Inv Services Ltd Liability Company owns 3,587 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 0.01% or 27,149 shares. Cambiar Llc invested in 0.66% or 453,109 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn accumulated 0% or 148 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd owns 9,029 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 44,999 shares. 1.75 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru. Hsbc Public Ltd Com accumulated 209,151 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 9,261 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 56 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter has 0.79% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) is Top Pick for Frances Tuite, Portfolio Manager at Fairpointe Capital – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Hexo Stock Is Cheap on a Forward Basisâ€”but Success Is Not Guaranteed – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. auto sales reports on tap – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Molson Coors Deal Will Be a Game Changer for HEXO Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things You Should Know Before Investing in Hexo Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

More notable recent Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Creative Realities, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREX) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – PRNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Creative Realities announces 1Q19 financial results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $14.13 million. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web media that enables its clients to engage with their consumers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions.