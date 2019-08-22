Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) Reaches $1.66 1 Year Low; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Northern Trust (NTRS)

The stock of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.51 target or 9.00% below today’s $1.66 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $16.17 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $1.51 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.46 million less. It closed at $1.66 lastly. It is down 67.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.38% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Northern Trust has $13100 highest and $8700 lowest target. $106’s average target is 21.24% above currents $87.43 stock price. Northern Trust had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NTRS in report on Friday, August 9 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, July 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 8. See Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $91.0000 New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $93.0000 New Target: $91.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $91.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $104.0000 New Target: $91.0000 Downgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $124.0000 New Target: $131.0000 Maintain

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

More notable recent Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Creative Realities announces 2Q19 financial results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Creative Realities, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREX) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) CEO Rick Mills on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $16.17 million. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web media that enables its clients to engage with their consumers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for firms, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.79 billion. It operates through two divisions, Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. It has a 13.22 P/E ratio. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment activities outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $87.43. About 58,317 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Rev $1.5B; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58, EST. $1.41; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch ‘Cash Optimization’ Service; 09/04/2018 – Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director for Bonita Springs Office; 26/04/2018 – Northern Trust to Utilize Direct Clearing for Canadian Derivatives; 12/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AVGO, NTRS & FTV; 18/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 27/03/2018 – Northern Trust Asset Management Expands Relationship with Minority-Owned Brokers; 13/04/2018 – Northern Trust Presenting at Conference Apr 13