Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) Is At $1.91 Formed Wedge; Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Sentiment Is 0.98

Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 145 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 148 cut down and sold their stock positions in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 41.06 million shares, up from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Jones Lang Lasalle Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 111 Increased: 101 New Position: 44.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 287,799 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a financial and professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.41 billion. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability services, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory services, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, mortgage origination and servicing, and value recovery and receivership services. It has a 14.16 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4.13% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for 4.26 million shares. Marlowe Partners Lp owns 46,777 shares or 3.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. has 2.81% invested in the company for 95,612 shares. The New York-based Junto Capital Management Lp has invested 2.72% in the stock. Long Pond Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 513,873 shares.