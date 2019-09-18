Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) Is At $1.81 Formed Wedge; Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)’s Sentiment Is 0.87

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) formed wedge down with $1.74 target or 4.00% below today’s $1.81 share price. Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) has $17.63M valuation. The stock decreased 4.74% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.81. About 5,099 shares traded. Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) has declined 67.38% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.38% the S&P500.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.16, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 84 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 97 trimmed and sold stakes in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 169.65 million shares, up from 165.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 78 Increased: 53 New Position: 31.

The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 1.21M shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX) has declined 14.74% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 23/05/2018 – Allscripts to deliver anesthesia solution across SingHealth healthcare institutions; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE – PROVIDING UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO CERTAIN INFORMATION INTRODUCED INTO MARKET ON MARCH 7, REGARDING CO’S BUSINESS IN SINGAPORE; 24/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SAYS HEALTHCARE GROUP SINGHEALTH HAS PARTNERED WITH ALLSCRIPTS TO IMPLEMENT IPRO ANESTHESIA ACROSS THE GROUP; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE-ECS ACQUISITION, NETSMART’S UNIT, CHT, CHANGE HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS ENTERED MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE DEAL; 05/04/2018 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions: ECS Acquisition Agrees to Purchase Barista Operations for $167.5M; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SAYS SINGAPORE IHIS TO FOCUS ON TWO EMR SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts Backs 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SEES FY ADJ REV $2.15B TO $2.25B, EST. $2.19B; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/04/2018 – Stratice Healthcare achieves Certification through the Allscripts Developer Program for eOrdersPlus

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. holds 3.7% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. for 443,920 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny owns 1.90 million shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prentiss Smith & Co Inc has 1.69% invested in the company for 223,206 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 1.33% in the stock. S&T Bank Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 455,200 shares.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. It has a 9.92 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services.

Analysts await Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.13 per share. MDRX’s profit will be $21.67 million for 20.21 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.