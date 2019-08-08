Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Comparison side by side

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.81 N/A -2.42 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 82 1.73 N/A 7.33 6.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Creative Realities Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Risk and Volatility

Creative Realities Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.25 beta. From a competition point of view, Stamps.com Inc. has a 1.25 beta which is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Creative Realities Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Stamps.com Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stamps.com Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Creative Realities Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

Competitively the consensus target price of Stamps.com Inc. is $80.6, which is potential 36.66% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.5% of Creative Realities Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Stamps.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Creative Realities Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88% Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32%

For the past year Creative Realities Inc. had bullish trend while Stamps.com Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stamps.com Inc. beats Creative Realities Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.