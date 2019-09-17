Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Creative Realities Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Creative Realities Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Creative Realities Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.20% -38.50% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Creative Realities Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Creative Realities Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.85 2.48 2.66

The potential upside of the peers is 157.79%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Creative Realities Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Creative Realities Inc. has weaker performance than Creative Realities Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Creative Realities Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Creative Realities Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Creative Realities Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Creative Realities Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Creative Realities Inc. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Creative Realities Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Creative Realities Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Creative Realities Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.