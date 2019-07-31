Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Application Software company, Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Creative Realities Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Creative Realities Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Creative Realities Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -241.10% -50.50% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Creative Realities Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Creative Realities Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.06 2.15 3.79 2.66

The peers have a potential upside of 134.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Creative Realities Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Creative Realities Inc. 16.39% 30.62% -2.81% -47.74% -65.8% 21.49% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Creative Realities Inc. has weaker performance than Creative Realities Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Creative Realities Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Creative Realities Inc.’s peers have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Creative Realities Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Creative Realities Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Creative Realities Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Creative Realities Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Creative Realities Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Creative Realities Inc.’s rivals beat Creative Realities Inc.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.