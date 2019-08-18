Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Comparing side by side

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.58 N/A -2.42 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 83 7.05 N/A 2.18 36.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Creative Realities Inc. and Fortinet Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5% Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.25 beta indicates that Creative Realities Inc. is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Fortinet Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

Creative Realities Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Fortinet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Fortinet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Creative Realities Inc. and Fortinet Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Meanwhile, Fortinet Inc.’s average price target is $86.83, while its potential upside is 7.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.5% of Creative Realities Inc. shares and 76.4% of Fortinet Inc. shares. 1% are Creative Realities Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Fortinet Inc. has 11.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88% Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03%

For the past year Creative Realities Inc. was less bullish than Fortinet Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Fortinet Inc. beats Creative Realities Inc.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.