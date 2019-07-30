Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Comparing side by side

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.79 N/A -3.25 0.00 FireEye Inc. 16 3.94 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -241.1% -50.5% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.27 beta means Creative Realities Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, FireEye Inc.’s beta is 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Creative Realities Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, FireEye Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. FireEye Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Creative Realities Inc. and FireEye Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FireEye Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively FireEye Inc. has a consensus price target of $21.67, with potential upside of 33.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.6% of Creative Realities Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.4% of FireEye Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.9% of Creative Realities Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.8% are FireEye Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Creative Realities Inc. 16.39% 30.62% -2.81% -47.74% -65.8% 21.49% FireEye Inc. -2.21% -3.61% -8.61% -19.9% -12.08% -4.38%

For the past year Creative Realities Inc. had bullish trend while FireEye Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FireEye Inc. beats Creative Realities Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.