Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.79 N/A -2.42 0.00 ePlus inc. 82 0.73 N/A 4.66 16.29

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Creative Realities Inc. and ePlus inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Creative Realities Inc. and ePlus inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5% ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1%

Risk & Volatility

Creative Realities Inc. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ePlus inc.’s 34.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Creative Realities Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, ePlus inc. has 1.7 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. ePlus inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Creative Realities Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.5% of Creative Realities Inc. shares and 93.1% of ePlus inc. shares. Creative Realities Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 1.8% are ePlus inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year Creative Realities Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ePlus inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Creative Realities Inc.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.