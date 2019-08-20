Creative Planning Upped By $1.64 Million Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position; Oshkosh (OSK) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Creative Planning increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 33.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Creative Planning acquired 35,658 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Creative Planning holds 142,902 shares with $6.67 million value, up from 107,244 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $51.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 1.92M shares traded or 38.17% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline

Among 5 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Oshkosh has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $85.40’s average target is 21.32% above currents $70.39 stock price. Oshkosh had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line” on Friday, May 31. The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 18. The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Evercore. See Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $88.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform New Target: $79.0000 Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $85.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Among 2 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $5900 highest and $5600 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is 11.48% above currents $51.58 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup.

Creative Planning decreased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGLT) stake by 24,426 shares to 27,567 valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Proshares Tr (UDOW) stake by 5,950 shares and now owns 10,860 shares. Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.35% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 424,322 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.