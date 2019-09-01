Creative Planning Trimmed Vmware (VMW) Stake By $825,480; CVS Health (CVS) Covered By 9 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 9 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $74.33’s average target is 22.01% above currents $60.92 stock price. CVS Health had 19 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $102 target in Monday, March 4 report. UBS maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. See CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform Old Target: $69.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $67.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $92.0000 New Target: $74.0000 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $90 New Target: $75 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

15/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

Creative Planning decreased Vmware Inc (VMW) stake by 49.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Creative Planning sold 4,586 shares as Vmware Inc (VMW)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Creative Planning holds 4,723 shares with $853,000 value, down from 9,309 last quarter. Vmware Inc now has $56.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 3.69 million shares traded or 132.74% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS ASK THAT INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF BOARD OF VMW REJECT ANY PROPOSAL FOR REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 07/03/2018 – VMware Accelerates and Simplifies Multi-Cloud Adoption with Expanded Cloud Services Portfolio; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Tr; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS BELIEVES VMWARE’S POTENTIAL REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL WILL “LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER VALUE DESTRUCTION”; 29/03/2018 – VMware Simplifies Modern Data Center and Hybrid Cloud Environments through Updates to vRealize Cloud Management Platform; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 23/03/2018 – VMware employees and shareholders have expressed consternation about a deal

Creative Planning increased Ishares Inc (EEMS) stake by 11,731 shares to 113,372 valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 1.37 million shares and now owns 1.57 million shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. VMware has $210 highest and $11400 lowest target. $174.07’s average target is 23.07% above currents $141.44 stock price. VMware had 24 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of VMW in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, August 26. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 21. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Nomura maintained the stock with “Reduce” rating in Friday, August 23 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $15000 target in Friday, August 23 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Fin Mgmt reported 3,080 shares. Pension Service holds 2,324 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Monetary Grp Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 500 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 32,404 are held by Lpl Fin. Korea Invest holds 70,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 5,276 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% or 37,482 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement has invested 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 1,545 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability has 11,254 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 31,730 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Prudential Plc invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). The United Kingdom-based Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) has invested 0.06% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Wealthtrust Fairport holds 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 2 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS Health Corporation shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 240,922 shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Lc holds 1.41% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 49,093 shares. Adirondack Tru has invested 0.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested in 1.53M shares or 0.52% of the stock. Horizon Invs Lc owns 50,521 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4.24M shares. Eastern National Bank owns 213,929 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Yhb Investment Inc invested in 98,519 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group owns 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 484,437 shares. 65,148 were reported by Pinnacle Financial Prns Inc. Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 19,820 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Company Ltd Llc accumulated 305,587 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Strategic Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Indiana-based Wallington Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.56% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48