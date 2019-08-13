Creative Planning Trimmed Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as Market Value Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Has Cut Its Position

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $882.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.91M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 29,594 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.89M, down from 32,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $509.88. About 283,396 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $4.50 million activity.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 495,889 shares to 496,089 shares, valued at $64.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 10,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 54.01 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 76,671 are held by Aperio Limited Liability Company. Carroll Associates Inc invested in 0.02% or 321 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 1.68% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 12,879 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt holds 37,684 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.95% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Fiduciary Tru Communication owns 905 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 342,528 are held by Parametric Portfolio Limited Co. Arrow Financial holds 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 200 shares. Cambridge Advisors owns 481 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ithaka Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 3.45% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Family reported 3,960 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund accumulated 0.28% or 2,276 shares. Van Eck Corp accumulated 1,159 shares.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.17 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

