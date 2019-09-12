Creative Planning Trimmed Office Depot (ODP) Holding by $498,000; Stock Value Declined; 10-15 Associates Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Boosted as Shares Rose

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 58.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 249,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 175,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 424,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.0425 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6575. About 5.97M shares traded or 12.31% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 23,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 370,797 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.71 million, up from 347,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 3.05 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold ODP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 497.10 million shares or 3.29% more from 481.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evergreen Cap Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 36,577 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Blair William And Il has 35,658 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 541,281 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd reported 0.01% stake. 611,549 were accumulated by Citigroup. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company owns 5.90M shares. 10.91 million were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Mellon. Blackrock holds 80.81 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amg Funds Limited Co has 0.54% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 245,693 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 0% or 2,362 shares. Fairpointe Capital Lc holds 20.68 million shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia reported 993,258 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership reported 734,504 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 93,435 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. ODP’s profit will be $77.40 million for 2.96 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $29.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 29,939 shares to 42,660 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Rh Dinel Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.54% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Dc invested in 23,040 shares. Cullinan invested in 100,110 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 545,140 shares or 4.46% of the stock. Orleans Management Corp La holds 81,572 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Reaves W H And Com Inc has invested 1.9% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sageworth Tru holds 0.01% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 6.06 million shares. 368,549 are owned by Private Cap Advsrs. Bokf Na reported 80,776 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.4% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Putnam Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.47% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 7.29 million shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

