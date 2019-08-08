Creative Planning Trimmed Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Holding By $335,346; WINSTON GOLD ORDINARY SHARES (WGMCF) Sellers Increased By 208.65% Their Shorts

WINSTON GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WGMCF) had an increase of 208.65% in short interest. WGMCF’s SI was 57,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 208.65% from 18,500 shares previously. With 68,400 avg volume, 1 days are for WINSTON GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WGMCF)’s short sellers to cover WGMCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 10.61% or $0.0052 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0438. About 10,000 shares traded. Winston Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WGMCF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Creative Planning decreased Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) stake by 43.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Creative Planning sold 30,486 shares as Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)’s stock rose 43.37%. The Creative Planning holds 40,000 shares with $477,000 value, down from 70,486 last quarter. Lattice Semiconductor Corp now has $2.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 1.44 million shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR SAYS CEO BILLERBECK WILL RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTTC); 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +57.6%, EST. +56.0%; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS GLEN HAWK APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS ADDS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 – Lattice Semi Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAI Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – EXPECTS IT WILL FILE REQUIRED FILINGS BY APRIL 30TH, 2018

Among 3 analysts covering Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lattice Semiconductor had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Wednesday, February 13 to “Positive”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Robert W. Baird. Cowen & Co initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report.

Creative Planning increased Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 6,968 shares to 344,682 valued at $19.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 8,178 shares and now owns 8,378 shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.