Creative Planning Trimmed Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Holding by $1.20 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Banco Santander Sa (SAN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Gradient Investments Cut Its Stake

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 96.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 33,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44,000, down from 34,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 30/05/2018 – BA: NOW – Military aircraft made an emergency landing at @MitchellAirport. Airfield now CLOSED (no flights coming in or out) @WISN12News; 23/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS PROGRESSING, NO SETBACKS: BRAZIL DEF. MIN; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Company; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (SAN) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 169,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 239,187 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 408,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 10.49 million shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 23/03/2018 – SANTANDER PROPOSES 2 DIVIDEND PAYMENTS A YR FROM 2019: BOTIN; 24/04/2018 – SPAIN’S BANCO SANTANDER SAN.MC SAYS BANCO POPULAR HAS 4 BLN EUROS OF DEFERRED TAX CREDITS; 23/03/2018 – SANTANDER SAN.MC : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 12/04/2018 – BOTIN SAYS SANTANDER STARTING BLOCKCHAIN PAYMENTS ACROSS BANKS; 01/05/2018 – Santander Universities extends partnership with Columbia Business School by providing generous financial support to two entrepr; 23/03/2018 – SANTANDER TO PAY FOURTH 2017 GROSS DIV OF EU0.06/SHR; 17/04/2018 – TEMENOS SAYS OPENBANK EXTENDS TEMENOS PARTNERSHIP WITH WEALTHSUITE : SANTANDER’S FULLY FLEDGED DIGITAL BANK SELECTS TEMENOS SOFTWARE TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH STRATEGY; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-Santander poised to apply for RBS small business lending funds – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – ANTONIO DEL VALLE TARGETS BANCO SANTANDER IN U.S. COURT REQUEST; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades class A notes of IM GBP Consumo l, FT, a Spanish consumer loan ABS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cadinha And Co Limited Liability Com reported 1,060 shares stake. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh accumulated 0.04% or 553 shares. 305 were reported by Macroview Management Lc. Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Karp holds 1.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,700 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 41,047 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 15,569 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Private Asset has 2,199 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 2,819 shares. 8,945 were reported by Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co holds 0.27% or 2,556 shares. Centurylink Mgmt holds 0.35% or 2,242 shares. Finemark Comml Bank invested in 43,241 shares. Sonata Capital Grp has invested 1.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5,328 shares to 5,828 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 35,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 41,768 shares to 41,821 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 73,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).