Creative Planning Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Trimmed by $2.78 Million; As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Matrix Asset Advisors Increased by $844,843 Its Holding

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 3,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 5,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 9,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $816.96. About 341,340 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust; 20/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – ANDRADA COMES TO CHIPOTLE FROM KATE SPADE & COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – BOARD HAS APPROVED INVESTMENT OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $100 MLN, EXCLUSIVE OF COMMISSIONS; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Following Transition, Will Close Denver and New York City Offices

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 27,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 353,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08 million, up from 326,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 31.26M shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Leasing Deal for Wireless Network Infrastructure; 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 5.16M shares or 0.99% of the stock. Grassi Invest invested 1.37% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Eidelman Virant holds 30,647 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora invested 0.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Citizens & Northern holds 0.44% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 25,046 shares. Cubic Asset Lc holds 1.16% or 124,603 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.79% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Welch Group Ltd holds 787,993 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Earnest Prns Llc accumulated 3,451 shares. Cim Mangement accumulated 56,580 shares. Kistler holds 0.66% or 51,201 shares in its portfolio. Ssi Investment Mngmt owns 16,625 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 221,525 shares.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 16,399 shares to 2,873 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,786 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 42,072 shares to 42,272 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 4,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Eversource Energy.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 65.88 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.