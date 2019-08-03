Creative Planning Raised Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $69.12 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Baldwin Brothers Cut Position by $348,192 as Stock Price Rose

Creative Planning increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 51891.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 622,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 623,894 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.27M, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 2,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 205,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.22 million, down from 208,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 3,228 shares to 38,929 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 9,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,218 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,624 shares to 47,347 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 (MDY) by 1,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerigas Ptrn LP (NYSE:APU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.