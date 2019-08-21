Creative Planning Position in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Lowered by $1.20 Million as Share Price Declined; Provident Investment Management Upped Holding in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) as Stock Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 83,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 572,088 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35 million, up from 488,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 1.24 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 96.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 33,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44,000, down from 34,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $7.96 during the last trading session, reaching $339.71. About 2.55M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO warns manufacturers over plane delays, engine issues; 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director; 03/05/2018 – Tariff Impact Colors a Key House Race in Boeing Country; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 87,475 shares to 3,458 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 94,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,500 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 467,780 are owned by Zacks Invest Management. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Qs, New York-based fund reported 15,700 shares. Tcw Gp invested in 18,500 shares. Sarasin Prtnrs Llp accumulated 1.69 million shares. Kirr Marbach & Limited Liability Corp In holds 2.01% or 160,997 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 175 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.02% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 518,274 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Fiera Capital Corp invested in 0.18% or 888,437 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 402,967 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Dumont Blake Inv Advsrs Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 15,918 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 573,277 shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 20,902 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 75,034 shares.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “KAR Board of Directors Approves IAA Salvage Auction Business Spin-Off – PRNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Foxbusiness.com and their article: “Why KAR Auction Stock Plunged Nearly 20% This Morning – Fox Business” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore owns 8,814 shares. Duncker Streett Co Incorporated reported 0.86% stake. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Management, a Arizona-based fund reported 2,495 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,787 shares. Cwh stated it has 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ledyard Bancorporation holds 0.19% or 3,691 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Llc holds 0.25% or 10,654 shares in its portfolio. Iowa National Bank reported 2,847 shares stake. Blue Chip, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,141 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset One holds 295,958 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 4,692 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,368 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kessler Inv Group Ltd Llc has 3.2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pure Advisors invested in 4,387 shares.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nio Inc by 135,860 shares to 138,860 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (NYF) by 32,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).