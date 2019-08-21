Creative Planning Position in Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Decreased by $7.71 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shareholder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Raised Its Position

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 6,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 100,123 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, up from 94,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $50.02. About 2.25 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – LUV: POSSIBLE ACQUISITIONS `CLEARLY NOT A FOCUS RIGHT NOW’; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: ACCELERATING INSPECTION PROGRAM ON CFM56 FAMILY; 17/04/2018 – Southwest flight 1380, en route from New York to Dallas, made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport at 11:20 am ET; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS DON’T KNOW CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT YET; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR-AIRCRAFT MECHANICS UNION REACH PACT IN PRINCIPLE; 02/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Southwest plane with broken window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports February Traffic; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines lntends To Serve Hawaii Nonstop From California Airports In Oakland, San Diego, San Jose, & Sacramento; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR HAS NO IMMEDIATE DETAIL ON CONDITION OF WINDOW; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Capacity Rose 2.4%

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 93.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547,000, down from 33,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $891.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.38. About 1.72M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Casino and Amazon to Join Forces for Paris Grocery Service; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids; 13/03/2018 – This newly expanded partnership adds to Instacart’s growing arsenal of wholesale retailers as it competes with Amazon and Whole Foods in the online groceries area; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Threatening New Types of Competitors in Retail (Video); 01/05/2018 – Oath Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – Seven For All Mankind Sues Amazon Over Ella Moon Private Label; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:

