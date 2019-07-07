Creative Planning Maintains Holding in Baidu (BIDU); As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Price Rose, Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Creative Planning increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 19984.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 39,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,169 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 3.03 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 69.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 78,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,277 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, down from 112,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 1.71M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Assoc Ct stated it has 0.44% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Victory Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 33,760 shares. 28,087 were accumulated by Hudson Valley Investment Inc Adv. West Oak Cap Lc has invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ing Groep Nv owns 47,555 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.24% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tompkins Financial has invested 0.28% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The North Carolina-based Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Ltd has invested 2.81% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tru Department Mb Bancorp N A invested 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Eastern Retail Bank reported 4,529 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.13% or 3,331 shares. Smith Asset Management Gru Limited Partnership invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Franklin Street Nc holds 1,459 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 130,153 shares. Capital Research Global Investors accumulated 878,000 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,614 shares. Another trade for 3,121 shares valued at $418,155 was made by Ayala John on Tuesday, January 22. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M worth of stock or 36,364 shares. 6,035 shares valued at $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $176,063 were sold by Perrotti Thomas J on Tuesday, January 22. O’Brien Dermot J also sold $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 22.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,155 shares to 14,015 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.