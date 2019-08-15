Creative Planning Lowered Position in Trex Co (TREX) as Market Value Rose; Juncture Wealth Strategies Trimmed Its Southern Co (SO) Stake as Stock Rose

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.06. About 12.88M shares traded or 196.51% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 40.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 8,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 12,645 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $778,000, down from 21,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $81.45. About 697,378 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.15% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4.56M shares. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1.55 million shares. Montag A Inc holds 0.12% or 25,920 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited reported 138,490 shares stake. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.05% or 667 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Interstate Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 13,674 are owned by Welch Forbes Ltd. Van Eck Associates Corp reported 10,914 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma accumulated 7,614 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 3,657 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot holds 0.38% or 112,326 shares. Aviance Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.69% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Arvest Financial Bank Trust Division invested in 13,853 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Capwealth Advsrs Llc invested in 20,336 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 12,354 shares to 12,554 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 127,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).