Creative Planning Lowered Novo (NVO) Position by $511,628; Valuation Declined; As Carnival (CCL) Valuation Declined, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Increased Its Position by $620,750

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 9,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 26,639 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 36,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 1.01M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE DEMONSTRATING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN HBA(1C) WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED TO EMPAGLIFLOZIN; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Sales Growth Seen Partly Countered by Intensifying Global Competition, Pricing Pressure; 26/04/2018 – Emisphere Amends License Agreement with Novo Nordisk; 18/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk, Red Cross team up to tackle chronic diseases in conflict zones; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Net Pft DKK10.75B; 31/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Phase 3a Trial Completed of Pioneer 2, With Oral Semaglutide; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8.1 KG AFTER SIX MONTHS IN A REAL-WORLD CLINICAL SETTING, IN COMBINATION WITH DIET AND; 21/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: REFIXIA ACHIEVES GREATER TOTAL FACTOR IX EXPOSURE; 23/05/2018 – Epigen Biosciences Enters a Collaboration to License Its LPA1 Receptor Small Molecule Program to Novo Nordisk a/s for Up to $200M; 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda®

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 307,325 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, up from 294,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.35. About 2.26M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Michael Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novo sues Mylan to block entry of generic Victoza in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novo’s Fiasp OK’d in Europe for kids as young as one year old – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Biotech Stocks to Watch After the Q2 Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 74,404 shares to 79,404 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 805,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHC).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Perfect Cruise Stock Pick for Bears – Schaeffers Research” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 12,981 shares to 324,289 shares, valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 96,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,796 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares.