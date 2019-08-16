Creative Planning Lowered By $824,560 Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake; Last Week Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Trinseo has $55 highest and $3200 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 42.39% above currents $27.86 stock price. Trinseo had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $55 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 14. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Citigroup. See Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $58 New Target: $55 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Alembic Rating: Buy Maintain

Creative Planning decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 7.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Creative Planning sold 4,685 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Creative Planning holds 57,191 shares with $10.07M value, down from 61,876 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $120.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $189.56. About 1.84 million shares traded or 3.67% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Why We’re Buying Calls On Accenture Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Creative Planning increased Okta Inc stake by 101,658 shares to 102,758 valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) stake by 3,664 shares and now owns 13,277 shares. Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Trust Advsrs, a South Carolina-based fund reported 33,404 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma stated it has 32.90 million shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 169,918 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Chevy Chase Hldg has invested 0.53% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Eagle Cap holds 2.31% or 22,385 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 2,487 shares. Wendell David Assoc owns 37,354 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsrs reported 0.28% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 6.96M shares or 0.25% of the stock. The California-based West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.41% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bbr Partners Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 24,613 shares. Mirador Capital Partners Ltd Partnership reported 0.32% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Oppenheimer Asset Inc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is 1.36% above currents $189.56 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21. Wells Fargo maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 29. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 29 with “Buy”. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 27.71 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics divisions. It has a 5.76 P/E ratio. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the commercial and niche carpet markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper markets.

The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 246,920 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60