Creative Planning Lifted Its Stake in Stryker (SYK) by $1.40 Million as Stock Rose; Viasat (VSAT) Holding Has Boosted by Financial Engines Advisors Llc

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 76.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 19,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 45,157 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.65M, up from 25,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.32. About 149,506 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34

Creative Planning increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 31,871 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55 million, up from 25,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $214.05. About 355,132 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $29.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 19,493 shares to 8,111 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 12,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,391 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru stated it has 1.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2,685 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com accumulated 39,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co has 0.13% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). The Kentucky-based Parthenon Limited Liability Company has invested 1.86% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Company holds 137,535 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 3,970 shares in its portfolio. Mechanics Natl Bank Trust Department invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Brown Advisory Securities Llc has invested 0.44% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Private Ocean Ltd Llc owns 50 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 40,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The New York-based Van Eck Associate has invested 0.03% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd owns 5,460 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 11,847 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 272,596 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 14,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 88,443 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 333,986 shares. Omers Administration reported 20,400 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 4,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 764,730 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 6,648 shares. Css Ltd Liability Com Il owns 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 1,400 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 13,289 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 9,868 shares. Paloma Prns Management invested in 142,092 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 412,992 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.02% or 11,684 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $17.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 9,453 shares to 22,249 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edward Lifescience Corporate (NYSE:EW) by 1,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,187 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHF).