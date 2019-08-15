Creative Planning Increases Position in Conocophillips (COP); Entegris (ENTG) Shareholder Snyder Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position

Creative Planning increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 33159.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 165,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 166,296 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 6.83M shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Entegris Inc. (ENTG) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 136,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 3.19M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.96 million, down from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Entegris Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $41.22. About 561,256 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6,154 shares to 190,896 shares, valued at $20.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. by 261,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 22.90 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.