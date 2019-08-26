Creative Planning Increases Position in Adobe (ADBE); Partner Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $1.41 Million as Share Value Declined

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 790 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.97. About 2.47 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 07/04/2018 – Amazon-coin?; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Amazon’s Commercial Paper ‘A-1+’; 30/05/2018 – Honor 7C First Flash Sale Begins on 31st May, 12 Noon on Amazon; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos won’t call a meeting or even go to a meeting if 2 pizzas wouldn’t feed the entire group

Creative Planning increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 8772% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 43,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 44,360 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $287.77. About 1.08 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 6,381 shares to 19,030 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 33,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 735,592 shares or 2.68% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 2.44% or 302,692 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palladium Prns Ltd reported 700 shares stake. Valiant Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 43,380 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc Inc reported 2.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Motley Fool Asset Ltd Com has invested 4.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guardian Capital Lp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 781 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northrock Limited Liability holds 0.28% or 590 shares in its portfolio. Beech Hill Advsr has 3.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,956 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 317 shares. Interocean Capital Lc owns 7,343 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Group Inc has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 8,317 shares.

