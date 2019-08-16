Creative Planning Increases Holding in General Electric Co (GE); Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Rose While Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $3.87 Million

Creative Planning increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 519.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 1.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.34 million, up from 231,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.99% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 131.67 million shares traded or 128.83% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE hails `progress’ despite new crisis-era woes; 22/04/2018 – Retirement Shock: Need to Find a Job After a 40 Years at General Electric; 04/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form S-8; 25/05/2018 – Liz Claman: GE has `multiple bidders’ for its lighting company: sources; 26/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS axes associates program; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Russia’s drive to replace Western power technology hits snag; 26/03/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes expects lower margins in turbomachinery business; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 07/03/2018 – GE: REPORTS OF NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GE’S COSTS `UNGROUNDED’

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 28,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 25,899 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, down from 54,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $146.18. About 451,608 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Cho; 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Smith: Sen. Tina Smith Takes Stand for Minnesota Travelers Abandoned in Mexico by Sun Country Airlines; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations; 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q CORE EPS $2.46, EST. $2.67; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.14M for 15.42 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Ftse Pacific (VPL) by 40,442 shares to 99,940 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 60,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Ssga Us Smal (SMLV).

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Travelers Names Yafit Cohn First Chief Sustainability Officer – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Travelers Names David D. Rowland and Daniel T.H. Yin Co-Chief Investment Officers – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Travelers Q2 EPS reflects elevated non-catastrophe weather losses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 480 shares. 36,203 are held by Fayez Sarofim. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding owns 3.35M shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Group accumulated 0% or 1,155 shares. Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 20,623 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc owns 199,566 shares. South Dakota Council invested in 1.78 million shares. Schnieders Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kcm Advsr Limited Com holds 0.06% or 95,313 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Incorporated reported 24,736 shares stake. Aspen Investment Management reported 0.18% stake. The New York-based Loeb Partners has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 613,137 shares. Clarkston Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cannell Peter B & Co Inc has 31,850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.59 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 30,002 shares to 366,942 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 9,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,228 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tapestry, General Electric, and Canopy Growth Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) agreed to sell a majority stake in a solar-energy business to BlackRock – Live Trading News” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Should Investors Buy General Electric Stock After GEâ€™s Earnings, Guidance Beat? – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why General Electric Stock Is Jumping on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE: 6 High-Yield 15% Trades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.